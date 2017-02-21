Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Testosterone has no benefit for older men's memories: Study

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 12:21 p.m.

CHICAGO — Testosterone treatment did not improve older men's memory or mental function in the latest results from landmark government research. The results add to evidence that challenges bold anti-aging claims of popular supplements.

While testosterone use for one year appeared to strengthen bones and reduce anemia, it showed signs of worsening artery disease. The researchers said more studies are needed to determine long-term effects including risks. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked supplement makers to conduct that kind of research.

The results are from a big research project funded by the National Institute on Aging. Men aged 65 and older with low testosterone levels were involved.

Results were published Tuesday in the journals JAMA and JAMA Internal Medicine.

