Pennsylvania

Attorney general says costs related to Kane reached $3.6M

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
Dan Gleiter | Pennlive.com
Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane leaves in handcuffs after her sentencing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane leaves her preliminary hearing Monday, Aug. 24, 2015, at the Montgomery County courthouse in Norristown.



HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's top prosecutor estimates that legal bills stemming from his convicted predecessor's actions cost about $3.6 million.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro told a state Senate Appropriations Committee hearing Wednesday that his staff had tallied the costs related to former Attorney General Kathleen Kane.

Kane resigned last year after being convicted of leaking secret grand jury information and lying about it. She's been sentenced to 10 to 23 months, but is free on bail while she appeals.

Shapiro says the biggest cost was $1.8 million for a law firm's review of the use of the office's computers to swap lewd jokes, pornographic images and similar material.

The agency also spent $790,000 on civil settlements, $877,000 to fight employee lawsuits and $191,000 on legal representation for the office's employees at Kane's trial.

