Logan leaves Turnpike Commission to join Gaming Control Board
Updated 39 minutes ago
Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Chairman Sean Logan stepped down Thursday to join the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
Logan, a former Democratic state senator from Plum, was sworn in as the newest member of the agency that oversees slot machines and casino gambling in the state. He replaced Gregory Fajt of Mt. Lebanon, whose term expired. State Sen. Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, appointed Logan to the new post.
“I think Sean was a very good commission member and would be a very good asset to the Gaming Board as they potentially implement (internet) gaming and other gaming activity,” Costa said.
Logan is a former mayor of Monroeville and executive director of Visit Monroeville. He was first appointed to the Turnpike Commission in July 2013 and was named chairman in January 2015.
Gov. Tom Wolf expects to nominate his replacement on the Turnpike Commission in the coming weeks. Costa, the top-ranking Senate Democrat, said he will recommend people with a strong transportation and finance background to the governor. Confirmation by two-thirds of the state Senate is required.