Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Logan leaves Turnpike Commission to join Gaming Control Board
Kevin Zwick | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission chairman Sean Logan speaks to the attendees of the Westmoreland Development Council at the Economic Growth Connection membership luncheon at the Fred M. Rogers Center on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, in Unity.

Updated 39 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Chairman Sean Logan stepped down Thursday to join the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Logan, a former Democratic state senator from Plum, was sworn in as the newest member of the agency that oversees slot machines and casino gambling in the state. He replaced Gregory Fajt of Mt. Lebanon, whose term expired. State Sen. Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, appointed Logan to the new post.

“I think Sean was a very good commission member and would be a very good asset to the Gaming Board as they potentially implement (internet) gaming and other gaming activity,” Costa said.

Logan is a former mayor of Monroeville and executive director of Visit Monroeville. He was first appointed to the Turnpike Commission in July 2013 and was named chairman in January 2015.

Gov. Tom Wolf expects to nominate his replacement on the Turnpike Commission in the coming weeks. Costa, the top-ranking Senate Democrat, said he will recommend people with a strong transportation and finance background to the governor. Confirmation by two-thirds of the state Senate is required.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.