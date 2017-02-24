Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some Penn State University students are battling cases of the mumps, the state Department of Health said Friday.

In a news release, secretary of health Karen Murphy said the state is working with the university to investigate current and potential cases. She did not release how many students have been infected.

However, Penn State said in a press release that 19 suspected cases have been investigated since Jan. 29. Of those 19 cases, four have been confirmed by lab tests.

“In light of these confirmed mumps cases, and with spring break fast approaching, it is very important for PSU students to avoid sharing food and drinks with others and to monitor their overall health,” Murphy said in a news release. “Students who have been diagnosed with mumps or are experiencing symptoms of the virus should check with PSU Health Services before returning to the State College campus.

Symptoms usually occur about two weeks after infection.

Isolation is of utmost importance in preventing the spread of mumps, the state said.

Anyone who suspects they might be infected should call their doctor or Penn State's University Health Services for assistance.