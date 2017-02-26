Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Police say more than 100 Jewish cemetery headstones damaged

Wire Reports | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 11:00 p.m.



PHILADELPHIA — More than 100 headstones have been vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, damage discovered less than a week after similar vandalism in Missouri, authorities said.

A man visiting the cemetery called police at 9:40 a.m. Sunday to report that three of his relatives' headstones had been knocked over and damaged.

“The cemetery was inspected and approximately 100 additional headstones were found to be knocked over,” apparently sometime after dark Saturday, a police spokeswoman said in a statement. A criminal mischief-institutional vandalism investigation will be conducted by the police Northeast Detectives Division, she said.

ABC television affiliate WPVI said the damage was widespread and footage showed rows of headstones knocked down.

“I'm hoping it was maybe just some drunk kids. But the fact that there's so many, it leads one to think it could have been targeted,” cemetery visitor Andrew Mallin, who had come to see his father's grave, told the station.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia lists Mount Carmel as a Jewish cemetery.

Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon called the report “shocking and a source of worry,” although he added that he had “full confidence” that authorities in the country would be able to catch and punish those responsible.

The damage comes less than a week after a Jewish cemetery in suburban St. Louis reported more than 150 headstones vandalized, many of them tipped over.

Police said Sunday evening that the Anti-Defamation League, due to support from the Mizel Family Foundation, is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said authorities were doing everything possible to find those “who desecrated this final resting place.”

“My heart breaks for the families who found their loved ones' headstones toppled,” he said in a statement. “Hate is not permissible in Philadelphia.”

