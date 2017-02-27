Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Saccone declares challenge to Casey for U.S. Senate seat

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 1:21 p.m.
Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone speaks at his campaign event in the Pennsylvania Capitol to formally declare his candidacy for U.S. Senate in 2018, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 in Harrisburg, Pa. Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is seeking a third six-year term in office.
Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone applauds before he is introduced at his campaign event in the Pennsylvania Capitol to formally declare his candidacy for U.S. Senate in 2018, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 in Harrisburg, Pa. Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is seeking a third six-year term in office.
Rep. Rick Saccone, R-Elizabeth Township

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's 2018 race for U.S. Senate is getting underway.

Rick Saccone, a fiery Republican state lawmaker from suburban Pittsburgh, formally declared his candidacy Tuesday to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. Saccone held the event in the Pennsylvania Capitol, where he was joined by conservative supporters.

The 59-year-old Saccone is one of the state Legislature's staunchest conservatives and is a strong backer of President Donald Trump.

Casey is seeking a third six-year term. The 56-year-old son of Pennsylvania's former governor, Casey is one of the state's best-known politicians and has been a fierce critic of Trump's.

A retired Air Force captain, Saccone is a frequent critic of the government and has pressed to expand the role of religion in public life.

Pennsylvania's field for U.S. Senate is otherwise vacant so far.

