Pennsylvania

Ransomware attack hits Pennsylvania Senate Democrats

The Associated Press | Friday, March 3, 2017, 6:03 p.m.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's Senate Democrats say they are in contact with the FBI after a “ransomware” cyberattack shut down their computer systems.

The attack Friday left lawmakers and staff in the caucus unable to access their computer network or data.

Senate Democratic leader Jay Costa says the ransomware attack was discovered early Friday morning. Citing the ongoing investigation, caucus officials aren't saying whether any sort of ransom has been demanded in exchange for access to the network.

A ransomware attack is typically aimed at stealing sensitive information in an attempt to be paid for the data's return, often in a digital currency.

An FBI spokeswoman didn't immediately return messages seeking comment. A spokesman for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says the attack hasn't affected the state's networks, which are separate from the Senate Democrats' computers.

