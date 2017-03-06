Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Jerry Sandusky transferred to medium-security prison SCI-Somerset

The Associated Press | Monday, March 6, 2017, 8:51 a.m.
Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky leaves the Centre County Courthouse on June 21, 2012, in Bellefonte, Pa.

SOMERSET — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been moved from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security facility in western Pennsylvania.

State prison officials say the 73-year-old was initially assigned to the State Correctional Institution-Greene because he was considered to be vulnerable given the nature of his child-sex abuse conviction, and his high profile.

But Sandusky has since been moved to SCI-Somerset, a medium-security prison about 70 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. That prison houses about 2,400 inmates.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Amy Worden says it's not uncommon for inmates to be transferred, without offering an explanation.

Sandusky is serving 30 to 60 years in prison for his 2012 conviction on charges he molested several boys he met through The Second Mile, a charity he founded.

