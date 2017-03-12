Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Flower Show gives visitors a taste of Holland

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 8:53 a.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

It might be cold and snowy outside, but visitors to the Philadelphia Flower Show will be ushered into the spring-like, endless flower fields of Holland.

A rainbow sea of 30,000 tulips and other blooms will stretch seemingly into the horizon as a canopy of 6,000 cut and dried flowers floats overhead. Bridges covered in Delft tiles, illuminated windmills and splashing canals will welcome them.

The festival runs Saturday through March 19 and is billed as the largest event of its kind in the U.S. The show attracted about 255,000 people last year.

Crews were putting the finishing touches on displays Friday.

After an unseasonably balmy February, the show gets underway just as temperatures drop. A high of 32 is expected Saturday and a snowstorm in the forecast for Tuesday.

