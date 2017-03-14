UPMC to pursue affiliation with PinnacleHealth in Harrisburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

UPMC has signed a letter of intent to pursue affiliating with Harrisburg-based PinnacleHealth , a four-campus hospital system with patients in five counties, UPMC announced Tuesday.

PinnacleHealth President and CEO Philip Guarneschelli in a news release called the affiliation an opportunity to grow in central Pennsylvania, citing UPMC's health plan as a draw.

“Affiliation supports geographic expansion and introduces more choices for health insurance through a provider-sponsored health plan,” Guarneschelli said.

The systems did not share a projected timeline for the affiliation or any financial details.

In a separate deal, PinnacleHealth is acquiring four hospitals – in York, Lancaster, Lititz and Carlisle, according to the release.

UPMC recently announced at the end of 2016 its first out-of-state merger, turning the former WCA Hospital in Jamestown, N.Y., into UPMC Chautauqua.

The nonprofit system has about 20 hospitals depending on how the facilities are counted.

“UPMC has a long history of successful affiliations, most recently UPMC Susquehanna, UPMC Altoona and UPMC Hamot in Erie, where UPMC affiliations have meant significant investment and growth in advanced specialty care, primary care and community services for local residents. This is at the heart of what we do,” Jeffrey Romoff, president and CEO of UPMC, said in the release.