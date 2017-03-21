Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Philadephia DA charged with taking $100K in gifts, trips

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 9:36 p.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA — The city's top prosecutor accepted more than $100,000 in luxury gifts, Caribbean trips and cash, often in exchange for official favors including help with a court case, according to a bribery and extortion indictment unsealed Tuesday.

The indictment caps a nearly two-year investigation into District Attorney Seth Williams' financial affairs. Williams, a Democrat and career prosecutor who makes $175,000 a year, has said he ran into financial trouble after a divorce and while paying private-school tuition for his daughters.

However, defense lawyer Michael Diamondstein said Williams “vehemently denies that he ever compromised any investigation, case or law enforcement function.”

The 23-count indictment describes gifts from one business owner that included trips Williams took with his then-girlfriend to a Dominican Republic resort, where they stayed in a presidential suite; a custom $3,400 sofa; and $9,000 in cash or checks.

In exchange, authorities said, Williams offered to help the businessman's friend seek reduced jail time in a criminal case his office handled. He also had the businessman meet with an airport police official in an attempt to avoid enhanced screening when returning to the country from abroad, they said.

Williams, known to frequent cigar bars and dine at the city's ritzy Union League private club, also spent $20,000 in funds earmarked for a relative's nursing home care, the indictment said. He was spending Tuesday huddled with family, a spokesman said, and was expected to surrender and be arraigned Wednesday.

Williams, the city's first black district attorney, announced last month he would not run for a third term this year. The 50-year-old said he showed poor judgment and regretted “mistakes in my personal life and in my personal financial life.” Eight people, seven of them Democrats, are running for his seat in the predominantly Democratic city.

As recently as January, Williams had hoped to weather the scandal, vowing to earn back the “trust and respect” of his staff and the public. However, questions about the investigation dogged him as he tried to carry out his duties. The charges announced Tuesday included honest-services fraud.

Special agents with the FBI, the IRS and the Department of Homeland Security declined to elaborate on the charges. They would not explain, for instance, why the foreign traveler sought quicker screenings, but New Jersey acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick said no security measures had been thwarted.

The indictment also offered no evidence that Williams intervened in the criminal case, although texts show Williams suggested the defendant delay his plea so he could get the file and “see what can be done” to get him a lower jail sentence.

“There is very little I can do the day before without it looking extremely suspicious,” Williams texted the defendant's friend.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.