Pennsylvania

Ex-Penn St official: 'I should have done more' in abuse case

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier takes a lunch break on the second day of his trial at the Dauphin County Courthouse, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Harrisburg, Pa. The failure of Penn State's former president to report child molestation accusations against Jerry Sandusky allowed evil 'to run wild,' prosecutors said Tuesday at the start of Spanier's trial.
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier and his wife Sandra, arrives for the third day of his trial at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Spanier is charged with conspiracy and endangering the welfare of children. Prosecutors say Spanier and two other Penn State administrators failed to act on a report of sexual abuse by former football coach Jerry Sandusky.
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier, second left, and his wife Sandra, arrives for the third day of his trial at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Spanier is charged with conspiracy and endangering the welfare of children. Prosecutors say Spanier and two other Penn State administrators failed to act on a report of sexual abuse by former football coach Jerry Sandusky.
Former Penn State assistant football coach Mike McQueary, and his father John, leave the Dauphin County Courthouse after both testified at the trial of Graham Spanier, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Harrisburg, Pa. The failure of Penn State's former president to report child molestation accusations against Jerry Sandusky allowed evil 'to run wild,' prosecutors said Tuesday at the start of Spanier's trial.

HARRISBURG — Penn State's former athletic director says he pleaded guilty to child endangerment in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal because “I felt I should have done more” following a 2001 complaint against Sandusky.

Tim Curley testified Wednesday at the trial of former Penn State president Graham Spanier.

Spanier is also charged with child endangerment for not reporting to child welfare authorities the 2001 complaint about Sandusky's conduct with a boy in a team shower.

A graduate assistant reported the encounter to football Coach Joe Paterno, who in turn told Curley and the vice president.

The ex-assistant testified Tuesday he told university leaders he saw Sandusky molest a boy.

But Curley denied on the witness stand that either the assistant or Paterno told him the contact was sexual in nature.

Curley expects to be able to avoid prison.

