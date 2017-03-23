Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Defense to begin in trial of Penn State's former president

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 9:09 a.m.
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier and his wife Sandra, arrives for the third day of his trial at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Spanier is charged with conspiracy and endangering the welfare of children. Prosecutors say Spanier and two other Penn State administrators failed to act on a report of sexual abuse by former football coach Jerry Sandusky.

HARRISBURG — The defense is set to begin presenting its case in the criminal trial of Penn State's former president.

Graham Spanier is accused of mishandling complaints that former football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting boys.

Spanier is charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count of conspiracy, all felonies.

The third day of testimony is scheduled for Thursday.

The prosecution wrapped up its case Wednesday with testimony from two former high-ranking administrators, who until last week had faced the same charges.

Former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

Spanier was forced out as president in 2011, shortly after Sandusky was charged with child molestation. He remains a tenured faculty member and denies any wrongdoing.

