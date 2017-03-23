Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Philadelphia officer arrested over dog found in trash bag

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
This Jan. 26, 2017, photo provided by a Malvern, Pa., resident who recently adopted a dog now named Cranberry shows the female pit bull mix in her new home in Malvern. Philadelphia police officer Michael Long, an 11-year veteran of the force who is accused of putting the dog in a trash bag and dumping it in a park, was arrested Thursday, March 23, 2017, on animal cruelty and related misdemeanor charges, according to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. (AP Photo)

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia police officer is accused of putting his adopted pit bull mix in a trash bag and dumping it at a park last fall.

Pennsylvania's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Officer Michael Long, an 11-year veteran of the force, was arrested Thursday on animal cruelty and related misdemeanor charges.

A passerby came upon the trash bag Nov. 23 and noticed a dog's head that was visible. Animal welfare officers took the emaciated animal to a shelter for medical care.

PSPCA says the female dog was microchipped, and a search of Long's home turned up a sheet that matched one inside the trash bag.

The 3-year-old dog, now named Cranberry, has recovered and has been adopted.

The department says 33-year-old Long has been suspended with the intent to dismiss.

