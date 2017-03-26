Pennsylvania State Police say mixing of funds precludes accounting of how extra $222 million was spent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania State Police can't provide a detailed accounting of how it spent hundreds of millions of dollars it got from the Motor License Fund last fiscal year.

State police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski in response to a Tribune-Review inquiry said the Motor License Fund amount is “combined” with allocations from the general fund and other sources and distributed to cover the agency's expenses.

The state constitution mandates Motor License Fund money be spent on maintenance of roads and bridges and highway safety. Revenue for the Motor License Fund is generated through user fees such as gas taxes and registration and license fees.

In fiscal year 2015-16, lawmakers diverted $755 million from the fund to state police. However, the agency should have received $222 million less for highway safety, according to a legislative report released last week.

The Legislative Budget and Finance Committee's findings have drawn the attention of the state Auditor General's office.

“We will continue to monitor the issue, but we certainly hope that, having these errors brought to light by the LBFC report, the Wolf administration and the Pennsylvania State Police will correct the errors and prevent them from ever happening again,” said Susan Woods, spokeswoman for Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

According to the report, state police should have received $532.8 million from the Motor License Fund to cover “appropriate and justifiable” expenditures related to highway safety. The extra amount could have paid for resurfacing 1,111 lane miles of roadway or improving and maintaining 138 bridges for the next 25 years.

Gov. Tom Wolf and legislators are exploring an alternative dedicated funding source for the state police budget. Wolf has proposed charging a $25-per-resident fee to municipalities that don't have local police and rely on state police for protection. Covering these 1,281 municipalities costs state police about half of its roughly $1 billion annual budget, the agency has said.

The fee issue will be examined further Monday during a House Democratic Policy Committee at the University of Pittsburgh.

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856 or kzwick@tribweb.com.