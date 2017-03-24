Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Sandusky's former lawyer gets heated during questioning in court

Wire Reports | Friday, March 24, 2017, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 42 minutes ago

Jerry Sandusky's appeals attorney Al Lindsay sought to discredit his client's former lawyer in Centre County court on Friday, asking about his relationship with the media.

“We wanted to get Jerry's message out,” Joseph Amendola responded. Lindsay grilled Amendola in front of the new judge in the case, President Judge John Foradora of Jefferson County.

Lindsay questioned the fact that Amendola had a party for members of the media at his house two days before Sandusky's preliminary hearing.

Amendola confirmed the event, saying it included about 10 people from outlets such as CNN, Fox and NBC.

Sandusky's petition seeking a new trial hinges in part on the idea that Amendola provided inadequate counsel during the former Penn State football defensive coordinator's child sex abuse case. Sandusky is serving 30 to 60 years in prison for molesting 10 boys in and around university facilities between 1998 and 2009.

Lindsay cited an infamous interview with Bob Costas on NBC, in which Sandusky paused and repeated the question when Costas asked “Are you sexually attracted to young boys?”

Amendola vehemently denied Lindsay's questions about the last minute addition of Sandusky to the November 2011 interview that was only supposed to involve Amendola.

“I did not serve up Jerry Sandusky ... That's outrageous! I made him available after speaking with him,” he said. “Everywhere I went, everyone was already convinced Jerry was guilty as heck.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.