Sandusky's former lawyer gets heated during questioning in court

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jerry Sandusky's appeals attorney Al Lindsay sought to discredit his client's former lawyer in Centre County court on Friday, asking about his relationship with the media.

“We wanted to get Jerry's message out,” Joseph Amendola responded. Lindsay grilled Amendola in front of the new judge in the case, President Judge John Foradora of Jefferson County.

Lindsay questioned the fact that Amendola had a party for members of the media at his house two days before Sandusky's preliminary hearing.

Amendola confirmed the event, saying it included about 10 people from outlets such as CNN, Fox and NBC.

Sandusky's petition seeking a new trial hinges in part on the idea that Amendola provided inadequate counsel during the former Penn State football defensive coordinator's child sex abuse case. Sandusky is serving 30 to 60 years in prison for molesting 10 boys in and around university facilities between 1998 and 2009.

Lindsay cited an infamous interview with Bob Costas on NBC, in which Sandusky paused and repeated the question when Costas asked “Are you sexually attracted to young boys?”

Amendola vehemently denied Lindsay's questions about the last minute addition of Sandusky to the November 2011 interview that was only supposed to involve Amendola.

“I did not serve up Jerry Sandusky ... That's outrageous! I made him available after speaking with him,” he said. “Everywhere I went, everyone was already convinced Jerry was guilty as heck.”