Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Veterans recognized on first official National Vietnam War Veterans Day

The (Wilkes-barre) Citizens Voice | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 11:45 p.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

KINGSTON — The morning after President Trump signed a law recognizing March 29 as “National Vietnam War Veterans Day,” dozens of local Vietnam veterans were honored Wednesday at a Veterans of Foreign Wars hall.

“You are the first official honorees,” declared Pennsylvania Army National Guard Col. Bob DeSousa, who is state director of Sen. Pat Toomey's regional offices.

Toomey was a chief sponsor of the bill that gives Vietnam veterans their own day of honor. His office organized the ceremony in Kingston in conjunction with state Rep. Aaron Kaufer — not knowing it would he held the morning after Trump signed the bill.

“It's very fitting,” Kaufer said. “Doing this at 9 a.m. this is probably the first ceremony in the country. I am so happy we were able to do this here in my hometown, in our area and be the first to say thank you for your service.”

The dozens of veterans in attendance received pins recognizing their service in Vietnam.

DeSousa said the veterans were wrongly treated horribly when they returned home from the controversial war.

“It was not right,” DeSousa said. “Never again will our veterans be treated poorly by our nation.”

Army veteran Frank Fosko, 73, of West Wyoming, said he remembers it well.

“When we came home, we were told to take off our uniforms because we were being called ‘baby killers,'” Fosko said.

Marine veteran Bernard Mihneski, 72, of Glen Lyon, said the public's reaction was “pretty bad,” which only added to the trauma experienced during war.

“We never did get recognition,” Mihneski said.

Army veteran Eugene Turner, 68, of Huntington Township, said he always makes it a point to approach all veterans to thank them for their service.

“It's nice that finally we're getting recognition,” Turner said. “We weren't met at the airports and thanked for our service. We didn't realize all the hostility that was going on until we got home. When you're fighting over there you aren't thinking about what's going on back here.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.