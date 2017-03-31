Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Penn State trustee low on sympathy for 'so-called victims'

The Associated Press | Friday, March 31, 2017, 8:24 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Penn State University trustee said he is “running out of sympathy” for “so-called victims” of former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky following the conviction of the university's former president over his handling of a 2001 complaint about Sandusky.

Penn State said the trustee was speaking personally, not for the university, and prosecutors issued a rebuke.

The Chronicle of Higher Education, following up on former university president Graham Spanier's child endangerment conviction, reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/2nooEuK) that former bank executive Al Lord had told the publication in an email that he was “running out of sympathy for 35 yr old, so-called victims with 7 digit net worth.”

Lord has been a supporter of Spanier's and attended his trial. He is part of an alumni-elected faction on the board that has repeatedly clashed with others over the university's response to the Sandusky child molestation scandal.

Lord questioned why people who said they were victimized by Sandusky “were so prominent in trial.”

The chairman of the trustees, Ira M. Lubert, said Lord's comments “are personal and do not represent the opinions of the board or the university.” He said the sentiments of board and university leadership were expressed in the first line of a statement released after Spanier's conviction: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with the victims of Jerry Sandusky.”

The attorney general's office said prosecutors will “never ‘run out of sympathy' for victims of sexual abuse.”

“Unlike Mr. Lord, the jury understood how Graham Spanier's failure to act, while a predator was in his midst, caused actual and grievous harm,” the office said.

Spanier was found to have hushed up a complaint by a graduate assistant who said he had reported seeing Sandusky sexually abusing a boy in a school shower. Sandusky was not arrested until a decade later, when prosecutors received an anonymous tip about the shower incident.

Sandusky was convicted of abusing several boys and was sentenced to decades in prison, but he insists he's innocent and is appealing. Penn State has paid out more than $90 million to settle claims by about three dozen men who say they were abused as children at Sandusky's hands.

Spanier has said he plans to appeal.

The jury foreman at Spanier's trial said Thursday he was the last juror to vote to convict and feels he made a mistake.

Retired truck driver Richard Black, of Harrisburg, said he began to have regrets the day after the verdict, saying, “We got it wrong.” He said he had doubts about whether prosecutors proved that Spanier was told by his lieutenants that what happened in the shower was sexual. But he seemed to equivocate, also saying “based on the evidence that we were given, and what we heard from people sitting in the chair, we rendered a correct decision.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.