Pennsylvania

Toomey says he'd back Senate rule change to confirm Gorsuch

The Associated Press | Friday, March 31, 2017, 2:15 p.m.
JC Schisler | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey visits the Tribune-Review's Pittsburgh office to speak with the news staff on Monday, Feb. 1, 2016.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania says he'd support changing Senate rules to bypass Democratic opposition and confirm Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

At his Friday appearance at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference, Toomey also said Democrats have never said Judge Neil Gorsuch ignored or misapplied the law in cases before him.

Toomey last year backed a Republican refusal to consider then-President Barack Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill the high court opening. But Toomey says this is different.

A Senate confirmation vote is expected late next week.

Unless 60 senators support Gorsuch, Republicans would have to change Senate rules to allow Gorsuch to be confirmed with a simple majority vote in the 100-member Senate. Getting to 60 votes would require six more Democrats to back Gorsuch.

