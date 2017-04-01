Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Former Penn State assistant McQueary gets $1.7M in whistleblower fees

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 9:42 a.m.
In this Oct. 17, 2016, photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Mike McQueary leaves the Centre County Courthouse Annex for lunch in Bellefonte, Pa. McQueary was awarded $7.3 million in damages in his defamation trial on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Former Penn State assistant football coach Mike McQueary exits the Dauphin County Courthouse, Monday, July 29, 2013, in Harrisburg, Pa. Graham Spanier, Gary Schultz and Timothy Curley are to go before a judge Monday to determine whether the three must face trial on charges they covered up an allegation that Jerry Sandusky was sexually preying on boys. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Updated 39 minutes ago

HARRISBURG — A former Penn State assistant coach will be getting his legal fees paid after winning a whistleblower claim over his treatment by the university after Jerry Sandusky's child molestation arrest.

Judge Thomas Gavin on Thursday granted Mike McQueary's lawyers $1.7 million for their work on the case. He had awarded McQueary nearly $5 million in November.

The judge wrote that it would not be reasonable to expect whistleblowers to put their jobs and paychecks at risk in reporting suspected wrongdoing, as well as to fund their own legal representation.

Making whistleblowers financially whole, he said, “will put teeth in the statute and will further its goal of encouraging others to expose wrongdoing.”

Penn State said its lawyers had not analyzed Gavin's decision, and McQueary's lawyer did not respond to a phone message seeking comment. Earlier this week, the university's lawyers filed an additional document as they seek to have the verdict overturned, damages lowered or a new trial ordered.

