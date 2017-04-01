$4.24M verdict in Pennsylvania gas drilling lawsuit tossed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A federal judge has thrown out a $4.24 million jury verdict against one of the largest natural gas producers in Pennsylvania and ordered a new trial in a lawsuit alleging Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. contaminated the well water of two families.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson on Friday set aside the verdict reached a year ago by a jury in Scranton, saying the evidence presented by the Dimock homeowners “was spare, sometimes contradictory, frequently rebutted by other scientific expert testimony, and relied in some measure upon tenuous inferences.”

Carlson also said the plaintiffs presented no evidence that would justify a multi-million dollar award.

The judge, however, declined to decide the case in favor of the company and, instead, ordered a new trial. He said that before any trial, the parties should have settlement discussions with the aid of another judge.

Dimock was the scene of the most highly publicized case of methane contamination to emerge from the early days of Pennsylvania's natural-gas drilling boom. Dozens of plaintiffs settled with Cabot in 2012, but two families opted to take their case to trial.

The rural community and its fight against fracking, a method used by drilling companies to extract oil and gas from underground rock, also was featured in the Emmy-winning 2010 documentary “Gasland.”

Cabot hailed the judge's Friday decision, saying in a statement that it had been confident that “once a thorough review of the overwhelming scientific evidence and a full legal analysis of the conduct of the plaintiffs' counsel was conducted, the flaws in the verdict would be understood.”

Dimock residents first reported in 2008 that water from their faucets turned cloudy, foamy and discolored, and it smelled and tasted foul. Homeowners, all of whom had leased their land to Cabot, said the water made them sick with symptoms including vomiting, dizziness and skin rashes.