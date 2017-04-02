Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Family recognized stolen Rockwell painting by pool-cue hole

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 3:51 p.m.

Updated 12 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA — A family who lost a Norman Rockwell painting in a burglary at their home over 40 years ago got it back Friday and knew for sure it was theirs because of a scrape and hole the exact size of the butt-end of a pool cue.

The 1919 painting, valued at $1 million and known as “Taking a Break” and “Lazybones,” was returned to members of the Grant family by FBI art-crimes agents in Philadelphia. The piece was one of a number of items stolen from the family's home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, during the June 30, 1976, break-in.

After the FBI recently went to the media with a story of the missing painting in hopes of generating tips, an antiques dealer who had the painting hanging in his home for nearly four decades came forward.

The dealer, whose name has not been released, had thought the painting was just a copy and couldn't manage to sell it, U.S. Attorney Louis Lappen said.

“So he put it up in his kitchen,” he said. “And there this painting was, hanging in his kitchen for close to 40 years.”

How the Grant family came to own the painting might be an even better story.

Robert Grant was playing pool at a friend's house in 1954 when he drew his cue back a bit too dramatically, damaging one of four Norman Rockwell paintings in the room.

In a “you break it, you buy it” moment, Grant paid the pal $50 for the piece, according to his son. The artwork depicts a boy sleeping on the ground, his dozing dog's head in his lap, and the hoe he should be using for chores perched between his knees.

For Grant's children, being reunited with the painting was emotional.

“It was the one thing in the house that everybody cared about because my dad thought it was such a special thing,” John Grant said. His parents are now deceased.

The work was insured for $15,000, and insurer Chubb made a payout to the Grants back in the 1970s. With that payment, Chubb retained ownership of the missing painting, said Robert Poliseno, regional executive officer of Chubb's Mid-Atlantic Region. Once the painting was found, the insurer decided “the right thing to do” was return the painting to the family for the same $15,000, he said. The company will donate that payment to the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, he said.

How the antiques dealer ended up with the painting wasn't revealed, but FBI agent Jake Archer said the dealer isn't suspected of stealing it. Agents are working up a composite of who might have committed the burglary, he said, but no information would be released.

What happens with the painting going forward is uncertain.

It will initially go into a storage facility, said Robert Grant's daughter Susan Murta.

“I'm one of six kids, so we'll store it for now and talk about it,” she said.

Emily Murta, right, and Kaitlin Grant embrace during a news conference regarding the newly recovered Norman Rockwell painting, that belonged to their grandfather Robert Grant and was stolen more than 40 years ago, at the federal building in Philadelphia, Friday, March 31, 2017. The painting, sometimes called 'Lazybones' or 'Boy Asleep with Hoe,' graced the cover of the Sept. 6, 1919, edition of the Saturday Evening Post. The oil-on-canvas piece was among several items taken during a 1976 break-in in Cherry Hill, N.J. a Philadelphia suburb. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Federal Bureau of Investigations Special Agents Don Asper, left, and Jacob Archer displays a recovered Norman Rockwell painting stolen more than 40 years ago, during a news conference at the federal building in Philadelphia, Friday, March 31, 2017. The painting, sometimes called 'Lazybones' or 'Boy Asleep with Hoe,' graced the cover of the Sept. 6, 1919, edition of the Saturday Evening Post. The oil-on-canvas piece was among several items taken during a 1976 break-in in Cherry Hill, N.J., a Philadelphia suburb. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Federal Bureau of Investigations Special Agent Jacob Archer points to distinctive marks caused by a pool cue on a newly recovered Norman Rockwell painting stolen more than 40 years ago, during a news conference at the federal building in Philadelphia, Friday, March 31, 2017. The painting, sometimes called 'Lazybones' or 'Boy Asleep with Hoe,' graced the cover of the Sept. 6, 1919, edition of the Saturday Evening Post. The oil-on-canvas piece was among several items taken during a 1976 break-in in Cherry Hill, N.J. a Philadelphia suburb. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.