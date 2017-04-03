Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Judge OKs confession in trooper ambush

The Associated Press | Monday, April 3, 2017, 10:33 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

MILFORD — Prosecutors scored a significant victory Monday in their quest to convict a man charged in the 2014 ambush slaying of a state police trooper, winning the right to use his videotaped confession at trial.

A judge ruled against Eric Frein, whose lawyer argued he clearly invoked his right to remain silent before going on to incriminate himself “dozens of times” in a police interview after his arrest.

Defense attorney William Ruzzo had asked Pike County Judge Gregory Chelak to throw out the confession. But the judge said Frein's assertion he didn't want to “answer questions about crimes” was sufficiently ambiguous to allow police to continue interrogating him.

Frein, 33, could face a death sentence if he's convicted in the late-night attack in the Pocono Mountains that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and injured Trooper Alex Douglass. He led police on a 48-day manhunt that rattled communities throughout the Poconos before his capture by U.S. marshals.

Opening statements in the trial are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

The video of the police interview, conducted at the barracks where Frein is accused of opening fire, showed Cpl. Michael Clark reading Frein his rights. Frein told police he didn't want to talk about crimes but would provide information about the location of a rifle he'd buried in the woods.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.