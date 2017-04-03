Judge OKs confession in trooper ambush

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MILFORD — Prosecutors scored a significant victory Monday in their quest to convict a man charged in the 2014 ambush slaying of a state police trooper, winning the right to use his videotaped confession at trial.

A judge ruled against Eric Frein, whose lawyer argued he clearly invoked his right to remain silent before going on to incriminate himself “dozens of times” in a police interview after his arrest.

Defense attorney William Ruzzo had asked Pike County Judge Gregory Chelak to throw out the confession. But the judge said Frein's assertion he didn't want to “answer questions about crimes” was sufficiently ambiguous to allow police to continue interrogating him.

Frein, 33, could face a death sentence if he's convicted in the late-night attack in the Pocono Mountains that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and injured Trooper Alex Douglass. He led police on a 48-day manhunt that rattled communities throughout the Poconos before his capture by U.S. marshals.

Opening statements in the trial are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

The video of the police interview, conducted at the barracks where Frein is accused of opening fire, showed Cpl. Michael Clark reading Frein his rights. Frein told police he didn't want to talk about crimes but would provide information about the location of a rifle he'd buried in the woods.