Pa. House approves Republican-crafted $31.5 billion no-tax-hike budget

The state House on Tuesday approved a Republican-crafted $31.5 billion no-tax-hike budget — a pared-down proposal compared to Gov. Tom Wolf's plan — that lays out priorities of the House GOP for budget negotiations.

The House approved the bill on a mostly party-line vote, 114-84, and it now moves to the Senate.

House Republicans unveiled their proposal Monday evening. It would spend $815 million less than Wolf's plan, while reducing state spending by $245 million compared to the current year.

The state is facing at least a $680 million shortfall for the fiscal year ending June 30.

In February, Wolf proposed a $32.3 billion spending plan that contained $1 billion in new taxes, including a natural gas severance tax, as well as savings from closing a state prison in Pittsburgh and eliminating unfilled state positions.

House Republican leaders said their proposal is the beginning of negotiations and represents the caucus' commitment to restraining government spending.

House Democrats voiced their opposition to the plan, including the Republicans' proposed cuts to pre-K funding and child care subsidies.

“It cuts into the bone that many of us agree is already bare,” said Rep. Joe Markosek, D-Monroeville, ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.

Wolf said Monday evening he was “encouraged” by some aspects of the House GOP proposal, which maintains his proposed consolidation of health and human services-related agencies and a $100 million increase in basic education funding.

However, the proposal doesn't include Wolf's plan to charge municipalities a fee for state police coverage, or his proposal to raise the minimum wage to $12 per hour.

The governor expressed concerns about proposed cuts to child care funding, and he said corporations should pay their “fair share” as the government looks at spending cuts and savings.

