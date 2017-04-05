State House advances bill on mandatory minimum prison sentences

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trafficking to minors within 1,000 feet of school zone /3 years / no change

After several hours of debate Tuesday, the House approved a tough-on-crime bill that would reinstate mandatory minimum prison sentences for some drug and violent crime offenses, potentially adding millions of dollars in new state prison costs.

The voice vote without individual roll call occurred after the Republican-controlled chamber rejected about two dozen amendments Democrats had attempted to soften the bill.

The vote Tuesday, however, is not final.

The House will vote on the bill a third and final time Wednesday. Passage then would move it to the GOP-controlled Senate, where it could be torpedoed. The Senate scuttled similar House bills last year.

Gov. Tom Wolf and state Corrections Secretary John Wetzel oppose the bill, which runs counter to a national trend of reducing mandatory minimum sentences.

Mandatory minimum sentences do not reduce crime or recidivism but have led to higher taxpayer costs, according to a 2009 report issued by the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing.

The House votes are part of a national debate legislatures and criminal justice officials are having about how to balance public safety, fairness and rising prison costs during an opioid scourge that claimed more than 33,000 lives in 2015 alone.

The House bill has the support of the Pennsylvania Office of the Victim Advocate. It is opposed by the American Civil Liberties Union as a form of cruel and unusual punishment and by an anti-government spending group, Americans for Tax Reform, because of its costs.

Mandatory minimums were introduced at the federal level in the 1980s and in Pennsylvania in the 1990s to combat a rise in violent crime associated with the crack-cocaine epidemic. The laws allowed prosecutors to win beefed-up prison terms for drug dealing, firearms offenses and violent crimes.

In turn, judges lost discretion. They were precluded from using legally approved sentencing guidelines to set prison terms.

Mandatory minimum sentencing laws were struck down in 2013 by the Supreme Court and two years later by the state's highest court. The rulings said mandatory minimums were illegal if laws did not require a jury to find beyond a reasonable doubt that the amount of drugs was material to the crime and therefore warranted a longer minimum sentence.

The Pennsylvania bill, introduced by Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery, would reinstate mandatory minimums per rules outlined by the courts. It would add mandatory sentences for certain drug crimes and violent offenses against the elderly and infants, and for failing to register as a sex offender.

During the House debate on one of the rejected amendments, Stephens touted mandatory minimum sentences as a way to fight back against the state's and nation's heroin and opioid-prescription epidemic.

“We are investing a lot of money in ⅛this⅜ opioid epidemic,” Stephens said. “Part of that equation has to be cutting off the supply.”

But, Rep. Jake Wheatley, D-Allegheny, said mandatory minimums “could potentially add an epidemic of people going to jail.”

Wheatley criticized Stephens' bill for reinstating mandatory minimums for selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a school zone or 500 feet of a bus stop. How will that area be measured, Wheatley asked, and what is the statistical relevance of using those measurements?

The measurements have been part of the old law for many years, replied House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny.

Wolf spokesman J.J. Abbott said the governor supports tough sentencing for violent criminals. But, Abbott said, there's no research evidence and data that shows mandatory minimums enhance public safety “while ballooning the already escalating cost to taxpayers of our criminal justice system.”

The Department of Corrections estimates Stephens' bill will add $85 million in costs for prisoners convicted of drug crimes and preclude the state form shuttering more prisons.

The mandatory minimum bill debate and vote came on the same day the House voted 114-84 to approve a Republican $31.5 billion spending plan. That plan would cut Corrections Department spending to $2.4 billion. That's $137 million, or 5.4 percent, below what Wolf had proposed earlier this year.