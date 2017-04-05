Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Troopers describe ambush that killed 1, injured another

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 1:03 p.m.
REUTERS
Eric Matthew Frein exits the Pike County Courthouse with police officers after an arraignment in Milford, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela/File Photo
Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, front center, arrives for the first day of the trial of Eric Frein, an anti-government survivalist accused of killing a Pennsylvania police trooper and injuring a second in a 2014 ambush at their barracks, on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at the Pike County Courthouse in Milford, Pa. Frein could face a death sentence if convicted in the sneak attack in northeastern Pennsylvania that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass and led to a 48-day manhunt in the Pocono Mountains before U.S. marshals captured Frein. (Mike Mullen/The Times-Tribune via AP)
The legal defense team for Eric Frein, an anti-government survivalist accused of killing a Pennsylvania police trooper and injuring a second in a 2014 ambush at their barracks, arrive for the first day of Frein's trial Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at the Pike County Courthouse in Milford, Pa. Frein could face a death sentence if convicted in the sneak attack in northeastern Pennsylvania that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass and led to a 48-day manhunt in the Pocono Mountains before U.S. marshals captured Frein. (Mike Mullen/The Times-Tribune via AP)

Updated 26 minutes ago

MILFORD, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania state police troopers testified Wednesday about hearing a gunshot outside their barracks that marked the start of an ambush that killed one colleague and injured another.

Eric Frein, an anti-government survivalist and expert marksman, is charged with opening fire at the Blooming Grove barracks in northeastern Pennsylvania in 2014.

The troopers who testified said they were in the patrol room waiting for their shift to end when they heard gunfire. The troopers grabbed rifles, then dragged Trooper Alex Douglass and Cpl. Bryon Dickson II into a secure part of the barracks.

Troopers tried reviving Dickson, but he died at the scene.

Prosecutors played a radio transmission in which Douglass can be heard breathing heavily and asking when an ambulance would arrive. He was eventually rushed to the hospital and survived.

Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt before his capture. He could face a death sentence, if convicted.

The leadoff prosecution witness, state police dispatcher Nicole Palmer, told jurors Tuesday that she had just arrived for her 11 p.m. shift when she heard a gunshot. She opened the door and found Dickson, whose shift was ending, on his back, looking up at the night sky and mouthing “help me.”

Palmer's dramatic testimony captured a portion of the horror and chaos that unfolded at the barracks on Sept. 12, 2014, when a sniper opened fire from a densely wooded area across the street, striking both troopers. U.S. Marshals, after an intensive search, found Frein in an airport hangar seven weeks later.

In opening statements, Pike County First Assistant District Attorney Bruce DeSarro asked jurors to deliver “full justice” to Frein, calling him an assassin who targeted law enforcement in hopes of sparking a revolution.

Palmer told the jury that after Dickson asked her for help, she ran back inside to try to alert others, then returned to ask him what had happened.

“I've been shot. Drag me inside,” he managed to say, Palmer testified.

“I looked at him and told him, ‘I can't,'” she recounted tearfully.

Prosecutors showed surveillance video of the shooting, which showed Dickson falling to the ground, followed by Douglass, who had knelt beside his mortally wounded comrade. Douglass then crawled into the lobby on his stomach - his legs immobilized by the gunfire - where a trooper dragged him through a doorway and out of sight.

Other troopers drove a patrol SUV into the parking lot and used it as a shield so they could drag Dickson into the barracks and begin attempts to save his life.

Frein's attorney acknowledged the enormity of the crime.

“It's a tragedy I don't know how this county will recover from,” Michael Weinstein told jurors in a six-minute opening statement.

DeSarro showed jurors portions of a letter that authorities say Frein wrote to his parents while on the run. In it, Frein spoke of revolution and said “the time seems right for a spark to ignite a fire in the hearts of men.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.