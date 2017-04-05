Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Penn State trustee quits race week after Sandusky comments

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 4:36 p.m.



HARRISBURG — A Penn State University trustee who said he was “running out of sympathy” for people he described as “so-called victims” of Jerry Sandusky is no longer seeking a second term on the board.

Pennlive.com reports alumni-elected trustee Al Lord announced his decision Wednesday during a forum.

The retired bank executive drew criticism for his Sandusky comments to The Chronicle of Higher Education. They followed former Penn State president Graham Spanier's child endangerment conviction on March 24 for his handling of a 2001 complaint against Sandusky.

Lord was elected trustee in 2014. Board ally Anthony Lubrano says Lord told him the decision is unrelated to his recent Sandusky comments.

Sandusky is the imprisoned ex-assistant football coach convicted of abusing 10 boys. He maintains he's innocent and is appealing.

Spanier also plans an appeal.

