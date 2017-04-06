Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Philadelphia airport baggage handlers, sky caps unionize

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 11:42 p.m.
Travelers pass through a corridor at Philadelphia International Airport. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Updated 55 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA — Baggage handlers, wheelchair attendants, sky caps and other workers employed by contractors at Philadelphia International Airport have voted to unionize.

Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ has been trying for years to organize the subcontracted workers. They've held numerous walkouts in recent years to protest scheduling, sick pay, wages and working conditions.

Tuesday's vote was 406-58 in favor of joining the nation's largest property services union.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the victory is a “proud moment for our city.”

Kenney joined workers, elected officials and clergy members at a celebratory rally Thursday afternoon at a baggage claim area.

Wheelchair agent Wyedia Crosswell said the vote is about being able to negotiate a contract that builds toward a better future, for her and her daughter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.