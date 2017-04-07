Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Breaking News Alert...
Natasha Lindstrom | Friday, April 7, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito, known to be a carrier of the Zika virus, acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher at the Biomedical Sciences Institute of Sao Paulo University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. A report by the United Nations Development Program and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies says the Zika virus epidemic is expected to have a significant short and long-term economic and social impact in the Americas. The report that focuses on Brazil, Colombia and Suriname was released on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

Updated 10 minutes ago

Pennsylvania health officials held an emergency response training exercise Friday to prepare for the possible spread and local transmission of the Zika virus.

More than 200 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for Zika, a mosquito-borne illness linked to severe brain defects in babies born to infected mothers.

Nationwide, there are reports of almost 5,200 Zika cases, the majority of which involve travelers who returned to the United States from heavily infected areas such as South and Central America and the Caribbean. About 220 U.S. Zika cases were linked to local transmissions in Texas and Florida.

There is no evidence that Pennsylvania mosquitoes have trasmitted Zika, but a type of mosquito found in the southeastern portion of the state has the potential to carry the virus, state Department of Health officials said. Zika also can be transmitted sexually.

“Zika continues to be a major threat to pregnant women and those of child-bearing age,” state Secretary of Health Karen Murphy said. “Although there have been no cases of individuals affected by mosquitoes in Pennsylvania, exercises like this one allow the department and our partners to train for potential scenarios and better protect the health of all Pennsylvanians.”

Emergency responders, local health departments and medical workers joined state Department of Health officials in Montgomery County for Friday's training session, which included going over proper protocols, communication channels and response strategies for potential Zika outbreaks, state health spokeswoman April Hutcheson said.

Zika primarily is transmitted by Aedes aegypti, a species of mosquito that thrives in tropical areas and exists in the southern United States. A second mosquito species, Aedes albopictus, may carry the virus and has been found in greater Philadelphia.

The most common symptoms of Zika are fever, rash, joint pain and conjunctivitis. The illness usually is mild with symptoms lasting for several days to a week, and many infected people do not show symptoms.

There is no vaccine available to prevent Zika. University of Pittsburgh researchers are among experts working on developing one.

In June, an unidentified Pitt researcher reportedly became infected with Zika by accidentally sticking herself with a needle while working with the virus in a laboratory.

Health officials said residents can prevent infection by using EPA-registered insect repellants, putting up window screens or insecticide-treated netting on homes and routinely changing or eliminating standing bodies of water.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.