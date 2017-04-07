Troopers: Sniper manual found in suspect's room after ambush
Updated 26 minutes ago
MILFORD, Pa. — State police troopers told a jury Friday that they found a sniper manual inside the home of an anti-government sharpshooter charged in a 2014 barracks ambush that killed one trooper and wounded another.
Troopers recovered an Army manual called “Sniper Training and Employment” from Eric Frein's bedroom as well as several long guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition that prosecutors displayed for the jury. The ammunition had the same markings as the shell casings recovered from the scene of the ambush.
The testimony came Friday on the fourth day of Frein's trial as prosecutors continued their work tying Frein to the ambush that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass during a late-night shift change at the Blooming Grove state police barracks.
Frein, 33, has pleaded not guilty. He could face a death sentence if he's convicted.