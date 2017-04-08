Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Damage at Jewish cemetery not vandalism, police say

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 8, 2017, 10:42 p.m.
Nearly 30 gravestones and markers were found toppled at the Mount Sharon Cemetery in Delaware County Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Springfield, Pa. Police say damage reported to gravestones at the cemetery near Philadelphia is not a case of vandalism. (Ed Hille/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

SPRINGFIELD — Police say damage reported to gravestones at a Jewish cemetery near Philadelphia is not a case of vandalism.

The Springfield Township police department said Saturday that investigators have been in direct contact with the owners of the Mount Sharon Cemetery in Delaware County following what they called “the incorrect report of vandalism” to as many as 30 gravestones and markers.

Police said the gravestones could have been disturbed by such things as “environmental factors, age, trees and bush removal” and many other reasons. They said cemetery managers “will attend to the gravestones that are on the ground as upkeep of the cemetery is one of their primary goals.”

Police said in a statement, “There are no vandalism incidents that are currently being investigated.”

