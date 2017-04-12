Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Lt. Gov. Stack apologies for abusive behavior
Kevin Zwick | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Lt. Gov. Mike Stack is shown Memorial Square and Veterans Park by Borough Manager Jeff Landy on Thursday, April 14, 2016 in Mt. Pleasant.

Updated 59 minutes ago

Lt. Gov. Mike Stack apologized Wednesday after allegations surfaced this week that he and his wife verbally abused staff at a taxpayer-funded residence and his state police security detail.

Stack, 53, a former Democratic state senator from Philadelphia, chalked up episodes of lashing out at staff and ordering around his security detail as “a Stack moment.”

“There are times they see the best of Mike Stack and times they see the worst of Mike Stack,” he said during a news conference, which was streamed live on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

“I'm a human being, I make mistakes, I wish I could do things over and I can't,” he said.

He compared life in the lieutenant governor's office, which comes with a 24-hour security detail and staff at the residence, as living in “a fishbowl.” He said it is difficult for him and his wife to adjust and things were said under anger, stress or the hustle-bustle of the job.

Stack did not specify any of the things he regretted saying.

“I'm sure we've said things in anger or frustration or stress that we shouldn't have said, and both of us are deeply sorry,” he said.

He apologized for himself and his wife, Tonya, who did not attend the news conference at Stack's state capitol office.

The Caucus, a newspaper published by Lancaster Online, first reported that Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the Office of Inspector General to investigate allegations that the Stacks were being verbally abusive to state employees working at the lieutenant governor's residence in Fort Indiantown Gap, north of Harrisburg.

The OIG, an agency under Wolf's jurisdiction, investigates waste, fraud and abuse in executive branch agencies. It's unclear if the office will release its findings. Wolf spokesman J.J. Abbott said the governor hasn't yet received Inspector General Bruce Beemer's report and won't comment until he has a chance to review the findings.

The governor and Stack had a distant relationship throughout the campaign and during Wolf's first term.

Wolf. of York County, did not choose Stack as his running mate in 2014. Each were elected independently in the Democratic primary. Stack, a ward leader in heavily Democratic Philadelphia, handily defeated four candidates in the primary.

On Wednesday, Stack told reporters that Wolf did not inform him ahead of ordering the Inspector General investigation and said that he hasn't spoken with the governor in a few weeks.

Wolf and Stack are up for reelection in 2018.

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856 or kzwick@tribweb.com.

