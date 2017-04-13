Off-duty Erie officer arraigned on DUI, other charges in fatal crash

The Pennsylvania State Police charge that an off-duty Erie police officer's blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit when her vehicle crossed the center line on Route 99 on the early morning of Feb. 18 and crashed into another vehicle, killing its driver.

Cheryl A. Frey, 46, a nine-year member of the Erie Bureau of Police, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on charges including felony counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by DUI and homicide by vehicle in a three-vehicle crash that killed 57-year-old Wade A. Schulze of Erie. McKean District Judge Denise Stuck-Lewis set bond at $75,000 for Frey, who was seriously injured in the crash.

Frey was on crutches when she appeared before Stuck-Lewis with her lawyer, Philip Friedman, for her arraignment on Wednesday afternoon. Friedman had asked the judge to consider setting a low bond for Frey or to release her without bond, citing her lack of a criminal record and her substantial ties to the community.

Stuck-Lewis set as conditions to Frey's bond prohibitions against consuming alcohol or entering any establishment that sells liquor, and she ordered Frey to undergo a drug and alcohol assessment.

Frey had been off work on medical leave from the Erie Bureau of Police. She is now placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of her preliminary hearing, Erie Police Chief Donald Dacus said.

Stuck-Lewis tentatively set the hearing for April 26.

State police charged that Frey was driving a Subaru Crosstrek while under the influence when she crossed the center line as she traveled north on Route 99 and struck a southbound Honda Civic, driven by Schulze, at about 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 18. A third vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling south behind the Honda, then got involved in the crash, but it did not strike Schulze's vehicle, state police Trooper Christopher Wingard wrote in the affidavit of probable cause accompanying the criminal complaint.

Frey's vehicle was traveling 57 mph at the time of the crash, according to the affidavit. The area where the crash occurred has a posted 55 mph speed limit.

Frey was trapped in her vehicle and was determined to have been the only occupant, according to police. As emergency responders worked to free her, “numerous people” detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her, Wingard wrote in the affidavit. Frey later admitted during an interview with another trooper to drinking alcoholic beverages before the crash, according to case documents.

Frey is seen on video surveillance leaving a tavern alone and driving off north on Old Route 99 before the crash occurred, investigators said.

Police served a search warrant at UPMC Hamot on Feb. 21 to obtain Frey's medical records. Investigators said it was determined that Frey's blood was drawn at the hospital on Feb. 18 at 1:38 a.m., a little more than an hour after the crash, and that her blood-alcohol content was 0.231 percent at the time of the crash, Wingard wrote in the affidavit. The legal limit for driving under the influence in Pennsylvania is 0.08 percent.

The driver of the Hyundai, Danny C. Hamilton Jr., 34, of Edinboro, also faces criminal charges in the crash. Hamilton, who was not arraigned Wednesday, was charged by Wingard with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, and summary counts of duty to give information and render aid and immediate notice of accident to police.

Investigators charge that Hamilton, after striking Frey's vehicle, jumped out of his vehicle and ran off. He was caught a short distance from the crash and was taken to the Millcreek Community Hospital for blood testing, state police reported a few days after the crash. The testing showed Hamilton's blood-alcohol content as 0.204 percent at the time of the crash, Wingard wrote in the affidavit accompanying Hamilton's complaint.

Investigators said they obtained surveillance video from the McKean Tavern in McKean that showed Hamilton leaving the tavern in his vehicle alone shortly before the crash.