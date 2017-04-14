Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania to spend $1.8M to fix lake causing sinkhole

The Associated Press | Friday, April 14, 2017, 9:30 a.m.

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission wants to spend $1.8 million to fix a leaky lake that has caused a sinkhole nearby.

Children's Lake is in South Middleton Township, about 15 miles (24.1 kilometers) southwest of Harrisburg.

Township officials at first thought they simply had to fill the hold on Bucher Hill Road. But now that the lake has been linked to it, they're concerned about other sinkholes developing.

The commission's plan could take up to two years to design, and will require draining the lake. Then it will take another two years to do the construction work that should fix the leak.

The commission wants to get the project listed in the state's capital budgets bill. They also plan to seek funding from local governments and community organizations.

