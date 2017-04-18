Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania legislators advance alcohol, gambling measures
Kevin Zwick | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 36 minutes ago

Harrisburg lawmakers on Tuesday advanced legislation on two issues that could play key roles in budget talks later this spring: liquor and gambling.

In the House, a divided committee approved proposals that would move Pennsylvania toward a more privately run wine and hard alcohol system. Across the capitol, a Senate panel positioned a bill that could serve as a legislative vehicle for a larger gambling expansion plan.

Both issues could be bargaining chips as lawmakers and the governor hash out a budget for the next fiscal year.

The House Liquor Control Committee approved two proposals backed by House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Marshall Township, that are aimed at further loosening the state's grip on wine and hard liquor sales.

One is a “free the wine” proposal that would remove the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board from wholesale transactions of wine and establish a wine wholesale permit for private licensed importers. It would expand the number of wine retail outlets, allow wine to be sold in supermarket aisles instead of a separate section, and increase quantities consumers can purchase, according to a co-sponsorship memo.

Another Turzai bill approved Tuesday would go further by removing the PLCB from the purchase and sale of wine and hard liquor, and establish a 10-year wholesale lease permit.

In a statement, Turzai framed his “free the wine” plan as a “compromise” proposal in light of Gov. Tom Wolf's pledge to veto a full privatization measure.

This year, the Liquor Control Committee has approved four competing Republican-crafted proposals: one establishing new franchise stores, a supermarket liquor “to-go” proposal and the two Turzai bills.

“The committee has passed four very different bills which have significant revenue which is necessary for the upcoming budget as well as moving Pennsylvania further out of the liquor business,” House GOP spokesman Steve Miskin said. “At some point in the next couple weeks, we expect to send these bills to the Senate for their consideration.”

On Tuesday, one House Republican joined committee Democrats in opposing both measures.

Rep. Paul Costa, D-Wilkins Township, ranking Democrat on the liquor committee, said it's too soon for the committee to move ahead with more changes to how alcohol is sold in the state given the passage of the sweeping Act 39 legislation last summer. It expanded wine sales to certain supermarkets.

Summing up the opposing argument expressed by the state liquor store clerks union, Rep. Kevin Boyle, D-Philadelphia, said the Turzai proposal “is death by a thousand cuts for the current system.”

“We're killing a perfectly good system, where over 4,000 people have their jobs, and the vast majority of those jobs in the state system are family sustaining jobs,” Boyle said.

In the Senate, a committee that oversees the gambling industry approved a bill to allow tablet gaming in airport boarding areas of eight airports across the state, including the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity and Pittsburgh International Airport.

This legislation appears to be a placeholder that will be amended with a final gambling expansion package once an agreement is hammered out between Gov. Wolf and legislative leaders.

Wolf's 2017-18 budget plan proposed $150 million from gaming expansion, on top of the yet-to-be-raised $100 million earmarked from a gaming expansion in the current fiscal year. It didn't get into specifics on how the revenue would be generated.

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.