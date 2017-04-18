Penn State wins $7.7 million grant to study child abuse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn State University, which committed to studying child abuse following the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal, has won a $7.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to establish the nation's first center for the study of child maltreatment.

Research at Penn State's new Center for Healthy Children will examine health and developmental issues stemming from child maltreatment, attempt to identify solutions, and mobilize public investment in prevention and in the treatment of victims.

“The over-arching goal of the center is to translate research into solutions that can enhance how the child welfare system supports families,” university officials said in a statement announcing the grant

In addition to the $7.7 million federal investment to be disbursed over five years, university officials said Penn State has committed another $3.4 million to the center, which will be located on the University Park campus.

The NIH grant, the result of a competitive award process, will support the initial investment Penn State made in 2012 following the revelation that Sandusky, a former assistant football coach, had abused boys on and around the campus for more than a decade.

The university's initial investment created and funded a network of nine faculty members across five colleges, each working on the child maltreatment issue from distinct, yet complementary, angles in a trans-disciplinary effort, officials said.

