Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Penn State wins $7.7 million grant to study child abuse
Debra Erdley | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 1:42 p.m.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Penn State University, which committed to studying child abuse following the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal, has won a $7.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to establish the nation's first center for the study of child maltreatment.

Research at Penn State's new Center for Healthy Children will examine health and developmental issues stemming from child maltreatment, attempt to identify solutions, and mobilize public investment in prevention and in the treatment of victims.

“The over-arching goal of the center is to translate research into solutions that can enhance how the child welfare system supports families,” university officials said in a statement announcing the grant

In addition to the $7.7 million federal investment to be disbursed over five years, university officials said Penn State has committed another $3.4 million to the center, which will be located on the University Park campus.

The NIH grant, the result of a competitive award process, will support the initial investment Penn State made in 2012 following the revelation that Sandusky, a former assistant football coach, had abused boys on and around the campus for more than a decade.

The university's initial investment created and funded a network of nine faculty members across five colleges, each working on the child maltreatment issue from distinct, yet complementary, angles in a trans-disciplinary effort, officials said.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.