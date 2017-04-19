Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Judge tosses charge against pastor in faith-healing death

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 9:55 p.m.
Rev. Rowland Foster leaves district court after charges were dismissed against him Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in Bernville, Pa.

Updated 2 hours ago

BERNVILLE — A judge on Wednesday ruled there was insufficient evidence to charge the leader of a church that rejects modern medicine, but prosecutors said they would try again to bring him to trial in the pneumonia death of his granddaughter.

Prosecutors want to hold the Rev. Rowland Foster accountable by charging him with failing to report suspected child abuse in the death of 2-year-old Ella Foster, his granddaughter.

Hours after the district judge's decision, the district attorney's office said it planned to refile the felony count.

Foster, 72, serves as pastor of Faith Tabernacle Congregation, part of a fundamentalist Christian sect that instructs members to eschew treatment by physicians and the use of pharmaceutical drugs. Prosecutors argue he should have reported the girl's condition to authorities because state law requires ministers to report suspected abuse.

The girl's parents, Jonathan and Grace Foster, are charged with involuntary manslaughter and await trial. They have relinquished custody of their six other children, but have not commented on the allegations.

The church's stance against modern medicine has resulted in the deaths over the years of dozens of children from preventable or treatable illnesses, most in Pennsylvania, according to an advocacy group that tracks faith-based medical neglect. Their members have said they hope the pastor's prosecution might spur change in a church that has resisted it.

Defense attorney Chris Ferro said after the hearing that “there's just a lack of evidence all the way around.”

“This is a grieving grandfather, not a criminal,” he said.

Prosecutor Jonathan Kurland told District Judge Andrea Book that the Fosters “failed to provide adequate medical care for Ella Foster when it would have been apparent to a reasonable person that she needed that medical care.”

“And she died as a result,” he said.

The girl's parents summoned the elder Foster to their home while she was dying, and he anointed her head with oil. A funeral home alerted police, who found her body fully dressed, partly covered with a blanket.

Ella Foster likely suffered from severely labored breathing and a temperature of about 104 on the day she died, police said in charging documents.

Dr. Neil Hoffman, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy, called her condition “quite easily or eminently treatable” and said she almost certainly would have survived had she been given antibiotics. He said she would have had severely labored breathing and a bad cough for at least a day before she died.

“The treatment could have been started within an hour or so of death and still had a high likelihood of being effective and saving the child,” Hoffman testified.

Trooper Brian Cipko, the lead investigator, told the judge Ella may have been dead for several hours before authorities arrived. He said he grew suspicious about the answers when he asked the family what happened.

“The parents say, ‘We don't know, she was sick,'” Cipko said. “That's a red flag. As an investigator, a big red flag.”

The pastor told police he has never been to a doctor.

He did not testify at the preliminary hearing and did not comment afterward. A few dozen supporters attended the hearing, some softly singing hymns in the rural central Pennsylvania court building.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.