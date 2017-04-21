Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania governor strips lieutenant gov of security

The Associated Press | Friday, April 21, 2017, 4:32 p.m.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a Capitol news conference in his chambers, saying that he won't stop a $31 billion budget bill on his desk from becoming law, Sunday, July 10, 2016 in Harrisburg, Pa.
The Philadelphia Inquirer
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor Mike Stack summoned reporters on April 12, 2017 to his Capitol offices to address reports of an investigation into how he and his wife have treated the troopers and state workers who guard and serve them.

Updated 2 hours ago

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is stripping the lieutenant governor of state police protection in the wake of complaints about his treatment of troopers and other state employees.

Wolf released a three-sentence letter Friday that he sent to Lt. Gov. Mike Stack informing him of the decision.

The governor says he'll also limit state spending on cleaning, grounds keeping and maintenance at his fellow Democrat's official residence.

Wolf says he believes it's a necessary step to protect state employees.

Wolf initiated an inspector general's investigation into complaints about Stack's treatment of state employees.

