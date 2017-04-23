Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Police ambush killer Frein's tactic to focus on father to avoid death row

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

MILFORD — As Eric Frein tries to avoid death row for ambushing two Pennsylvania State Police troopers at their barracks, defense lawyers are suggesting they intend to raise questions about his father's influence on the gunman, a college dropout and ne'er-do-well who lived with his parents into his 30s.

Frein was convicted last week of all 12 counts against him in the 2014 attack that killed 38-year-old Cpl. Bryon Dickson, a married father of two and trooper-of-the-year nominee, and left Trooper Alex Douglass with debilitating injuries.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Frein, 33, who they say targeted state police because he was trying to foment an uprising against the government. Frein's lawyers want the jury to sentence him to life without parole.

The penalty phase opened with Dickson's widow giving emotional testimony about her family's loss, and Douglass telling jurors he might lose his lower leg to amputation. The jury learned about Dickson's passion for getting drunken drivers off the road.

The defense has comparatively little to work with as they try to persuade jurors to spare Frein's life.

Their case, which begins in earnest Monday, will partly focus on the killer's relationship with his father, Eugene Michael Frein, a retired Army major.

Defense lawyer William Ruzzo said Eric Frein tried to emulate his dad but didn't measure up. His father was a decent football player; Eric got hurt. His father was a career military man; Eric enjoyed military re-enacting. His father got a doctorate in microbiology; Eric majored in science but “either failed out or drifted away,” Ruzzo told jurors.

“He was a geeky guy who played video games excessively,” the lawyer said.

His father, meanwhile, held some out-of-the-mainstream views about law enforcement. He thought police wielded too much power, insisting sheriff's departments should be the primary enforcer of laws because at least sheriffs are elected and thus can be held accountable, according to Ruzzo.

Eric's few friends “tried to avoid Mike Frein because they didn't want to listen to his ranting and raving,” he said.

Not Eric. He'd descend from his bedroom for late-night bull sessions with his father.

Michael Frein exaggerated his military exploits, telling his son he'd been a sniper who had seen combat, Ruzzo said.

