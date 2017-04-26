Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Reception tepid for Pennsylvania House's liquor privatization plans
Kevin Zwick | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 42 minutes ago

House proposals to further loosen the state's liquor laws face an uphill climb after receiving a lukewarm reception in the Senate and opposition from Gov. Tom Wolf.

Divided largely along party lines this week, House members approved competing — and quite different — Republican-crafted alcohol measures: a supermarket spirits “to-go” permit, licenses for privately run “franchise” wine and spirits shops and a “free the wine” plan to expand the number of outlets.

A fourth plan would divest the wholesale operation of wine and spirits — and wipe out the need for the other three bills.

The House advanced the measures less than a year after Act 39, a bipartisan plan to overhaul wine sales, took effect.

In a statement Tuesday, Wolf's office said the governor doesn't support the bills. Instead, he is focused on allowing the Act 39 reforms, which began to be implemented last August, to be fully executed and “ensuring the (Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board) is working to maximize returns and consumer convenience.”

During floor remarks, Rep. Peter Schweyer, D-Lehigh, noted Act 39 created a commission to study the wholesale and retail wine and spirits market in Pennsylvania.

“We haven't really had a chance to make sure everything (with Act 39) is working,” said Rep. Paul Costa, D-Wilkins Township, ranking Democrat on the Liquor Control Committee.

“It's time for Pennsylvania to take the next step in ensuring that our laws reflect what our people want and ensuring we get back to the proper role of government, which is not selling wine,” said House GOP Whip Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster.

None of the four measures received support from House Democrats. That also is likely to be the case in the Senate.

Senate Democrats have been a solid “no” vote on privatization efforts, and there are enough Republican senators wary of liquor privatization that it could stall the proposals.

Liquor privatization hasn't been a top priority in the Senate in recent years, and the sentiment appears to continue. Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, recently said that he isn't interested in trying to balance the budget by liberalizing alcohol sales, expanding gambling and raising tobacco taxes.

“We're still waiting to see how those (Act 39 changes) are affecting the overall system and so doing anything massive hasn't been a priority,” said Jennifer Kocher, Corman's spokeswoman. “He continues to have concerns over using addiction to meet budget goals.”

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856.

