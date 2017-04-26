Jury to weigh life, death for ambush killer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MILFORD — A gunman who ambushed two Pennsylvania troopers at their barracks showed “wickedness of heart” and deserves to die, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday. The man's lawyers said he grew up in a dysfunctional home and asked for mercy.

Jurors began deliberations to decide whether Eric Frein will be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole for the sniper attack that killed 38-year-old Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, a Marine veteran and married father of two, and left a second trooper with lifelong injuries.

Frein, 33, eluded capture for 48 days before U.S. marshals arrested him at an abandoned airplane hangar. He was convicted last week of murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted murder, terrorism and other offenses. Authorities say he targeted random police officers in hopes of sparking a revolution.

The prosecution and defense delivered closing arguments in the penalty phase of the case Wednesday afternoon.

District Attorney Ray Tonkin, going first, said Frein hid in the woods across the street from the Blooming Grove barracks and “made a choice to pull that cold trigger again, again, again and again. It was the murderer's choices that brought him here.”

Tonkin said Frein killed Dickson because he was a police officer, and he did it while committing other felonies, including the attempted murder of Trooper Alex Douglass, whom Frein shot through the hips as he came to the aid of his mortally wounded comrade.

The prosecutor reminded jurors that Dickson's widow and her young sons have been struggling since his murder, while Douglass, the injured trooper, suffers from a range of health problems and might lose his part of his leg to amputation.

“Full justice is sentencing this defendant to death,” he declared.

Frein's attorney, Michael Weinstein, spent most of his closing argument blasting the gunman's parents.

He said the father, Mike Frein, was an angry narcissist who — despite having served in the military for 28 years, — lied to his family for decades about having been a Vietnam war hero.

Eric Frein idolized his father but could never measure up, Weinstein said.

“If he knew his father had lied ... maybe he could have saved himself. Maybe he could have gotten off this track,” Weinstein said.

Mike Frein imparted his anti-government and anti-police views to his son, Weinstein said. Eric Frein wrote a letter to his parents while he was on the run in which he complained about lost liberties, spoke of revolution and said, “The time seems right for a spark to ignite a fire in the hearts of men.”

Weinstein didn't spare Frein's mother, either. He referred to a jailhouse phone call between Deborah Frein and Eric Frein, recorded about three weeks after his capture, in which the gunman laughingly told her he wanted to sell his story to the “highest bidder.”

“What kind of a mother says to her son, ‘Let's plan on the money for this horrible story?' What kind of family is this?” Weinstein said.

He told jurors that if the defense evidence inspired sympathy and mercy, they could take that into consideration.

The jury must be unanimous to sentence Frein to death. Otherwise he will automatically receive a life sentence.

Even if the jury condemns him to die by lethal injection, Frein likely won't face execution for decades, if ever. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has imposed a moratorium on the death penalty, and Pennsylvania's last execution took place in 1999. The state has executed only three people since the U.S. Supreme Court restored the death penalty in 1976.

Police linked Frein to the ambush after a man walking his dog discovered his partly submerged SUV three days later in a swamp a few miles from the shooting scene. Inside, investigators found shell casings matching those found at the barracks and Frein's driver's license.

The discovery sparked a manhunt that involved 1,000 law enforcement officials and spanned more than 300 square miles, rattling communities throughout the Pocono Mountains.