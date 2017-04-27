Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Slain trooper's young sons in court as killer Eric Frein gets death

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 7:18 p.m.
Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Brian Vennie is embraced by a friend during sentencing for convicted cop killer Eric Frein on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at the Pike County Courthouse in Milford, Pa. Frein, the would-be revolutionary who shot two Pennsylvania troopers, one fatally, in a late-night attack at their barracks, was sentenced to death late Wednesday. (Butch Comegys/The Times & Tribune via AP)

Updated 2 hours ago

MILFORD — With his victim's two young sons in court for the first time, a gunman who shot and killed a Pennsylvania trooper was formally sentenced to death Thursday, one day after a jury determined he should receive a lethal injection for the ambush at a state police barracks.

Eric Frein traded a suit and tie for prison garb, and his hands and feet were shackled as a judge pronounced what he called an “entirely warranted” sentence on the convicted murderer and terrorist.

Frein killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson, a 38-year-old Marine veteran, and left Trooper Alex Douglass permanently disabled in the Sept. 12, 2014, attack at the Blooming Grove barracks. He eluded capture for 48 days, with state police spending more than $11 million on a manhunt that spanned hundreds of square miles of the rugged Pocono Mountains.

The jurors, who were brought in from the Philadelphia suburbs because of intensive news coverage of the case in the Poconos, attended Thursday's hearing as spectators. Douglass chatted with them privately for several minutes before Frein was sentenced, doling out handshakes and hugs.

Dickson's sons, Bryon III, 10, and Adam, 8, were in the gallery as sheriff's deputies led Frein into court.

“You ready?” said their mother, Tiffany Dickson. “He's right there,” she said, pointing to Frein as he walked past. “That's what he looks like, OK?”

Tiffany Dickson later showed Pike County Judge Gregory Chelak a slideshow of her life with the slain trooper, set to the couple's wedding song. Chelak also heard from Dickson's mother, Douglass and state police officials including Commissioner Tyree Blocker.

The judge said he hoped the intensive media attention on Frein would wane.

“It is the hope of this court that the story of Eric Frein ends today,” Chelak said, going on to call Dickson a “selfless servant” and “shining example of bravery and courage.” He had similarly laudatory things to say about Douglass.

Given a chance to address the court, Frein shook his head and said nothing.

About 20 uniformed troopers representing barracks throughout northeastern Pennsylvania stood in unison as he was led out, destined for Pennsylvania's death row.

Prosecutors said Frein, 33, hoped to start an uprising against the government when he ambushed the two troopers during a late-night shift change.

Prosecutors portrayed him as a remorseless killer who attacked troopers at random in hopes of fomenting rebellion. The defense had asked the jury to spare Frein's life, arguing he'd been raised in a dysfunctional home. The jurors rejected his upbringing as a mitigating factor that would point them toward a sentence of life in prison without parole.

Frein's lawyers promised to tie up his case in appeals.

There are 171 people on death row in Pennsylvania, which hasn't carried out an execution since 1999 and only three since the U.S. Supreme Court restored the death penalty more than 40 years ago. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has imposed a statewide moratorium on executions.

Wolf's spokesman, J.J. Abbott, said the governor's decision to issue “temporary reprieves” while a state Senate task force reviews the death penalty in Pennsylvania “is in no way an expression of sympathy for the guilty on death row.”

“Governor Wolf believes Eric Frein is a monster who targeted State Police members and that justice has been served by a jury of his peers,” Abbott told The Associated Press.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.