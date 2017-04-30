Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania aims to smash U.S. embargo on Cuban rum

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 1:27 p.m.
In this Friday, April 28, 2017 photo, a bartender pours Cuban Havana Club rum as he prepares daiquiris at the Floridita bar in Havana, Cuba. The agency that controls Pennsylvania’s state-owned wine and liquor stores is working to lift the embargo on Cuban rum.

HARRISBURG -- The agency that controls Pennsylvania's state-owned wine and liquor stores is working to lift the embargo on Cuban rum.

Getting a license from the federal government would pave the way for the nation's private spirits wholesalers to follow suit.

An agency spokeswoman says the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is assembling an application to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Cuba ships rum around the world, but breaking the rum embargo would be an economic boon because the United States is the world's biggest rum consumer.

Pennsylvania state Sen. Chuck McIlhinney says Cuban rum tastes good, it has mystique and the state stores can sell a lot of it.

Robert Burr, of Rob's Rum Guide, says Cuban rum would enjoy a year or two of wonderment in America before the fascination wears off.

