Jury: Man who had hand severed by machete during home invasion is guilty

William F. Andrews Jr. lost his hand during a home invasion in Northampton in which his victim fought back with a machete. Now, he could lose his freedom for decades.

After 2 1⁄ 2 hours of deliberations Tuesday, a Northampton County jury found Andrews guilty of aggravated assault, burglary and related crimes for the break-in last year in which he left behind his lopped-off left hand.

He faces sentencing this month from President Judge Stephen Baratta, who warned the 55-year-old Andrews before trial that if he was convicted, he may never get out of prison again.

In reaching its verdict, the panel answered the question that was the focus of a single day of testimony: When Andrews' hand was severed, was it just deserts for a would-be burglar, or was the Whitehall Township man merely in the wrong place at the wrong time?

There was a lot that wasn't in dispute with Andrews, who insisted on his day in court, rejecting plea discussions though Baratta questioned what he stood to gain at trial.

Yes, the defense acknowledged, Andrews went into a borough man's home uninvited in the dark of night. Yes, that man cut off Andrews' appendage during a surprise encounter that ensued.

Victim Troy Imbody, 30, testified Monday that he used his machete late July 2 after noticing two men with bandannas over their faces in his basement, one of them cocking a gun. After chopping off Andrews' hand, Imbody said, he endured an assault in which he was pistol whipped, punched repeatedly in the head, shot twice with a BB gun and cut in the forehead.

But to the jury, defense attorney Alex Mills maintained Andrews wasn't in the house to commit a crime. On the witness stand, Andrews sought to cast blame on two co-defendants who were also charged, saying he was unaware of their plans when he agreed to go with them to the residence.

The trial occurred as Andrews last week batted aside plea negotiations in which prosecutors floated a sentence of 7 1⁄ 2 to 15 years in state prison. Andrews did so as Baratta cautioned that, if found guilty, it was likely “you're going to die in jail, man.”

Baratta scheduled sentencing for May 26. Baratta said Andrews, who has a lengthy criminal record, could face a maximum of 21 to 42 years in prison.

At trial, Assistant District Attorney John Obrecht said a detail from Andrews' lost hand betrayed his ill intentions. When police found it in Imbody's room, it bore a latex glove — as would be worn by someone hoping not to leave behind fingerprints, Obrecht said.

Obrecht called Andrews' account of the night nonsensical, saying the defendant was more than a bystander.

“He's manufactured his story in the hopes to avoid a criminal conviction,” Obrecht said.

Obrecht and Mills declined comment on the verdict. A sister of Andrews was in the courtroom when it was delivered and began weeping as each “Guilty” was pronounced.

“I love you,” she called out to Andrews as deputy sheriffs led him back to Northampton County Prison.

“I love you too, sis,” he responded.

Andrews needed several surgeries to reattach his appendage, which police recovered in Imbody's basement room. Andrews is still dealing with medical complications, and his hand remains in a splint.

Andrews' co-defendants are his nephew, Ronald R. Mumbauer Jr., 44; and Christopher J. DeLange, 28, both of Allentown. Their cases are unresolved.