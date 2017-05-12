Big field vies for spots on appellate courts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than a dozen Democrats and Republicans are competing for open seats on two state appellate courts.

There are no primary battles for state Supreme Court this spring, but primary voters Tuesday will narrow the field of 18 candidates seeking their party's nomination for Commonwealth and Superior courts.

Five Democrats and five Republicans are competing to fill four open seats on Superior Court, which handles the majority of appeals from county-level courts.

Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Moulton, a Democrat from Montgomery County, was appointed to the court last year and is running for a full 10-year term.

State Democrats have endorsed Moulton, Beaver County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Kunselman, Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maria McLaughlin and Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Carolyn Nichols.

Moulton and Kunselman were “highly recommended” by the Pennsylvania Bar Association. McLaughlin and Nichols received “recommended” ratings.

Former senior deputy attorney general Bill Caye II, a Democrat from South Fayette, received a “not recommended” rating from the state bar and is not endorsed by state Democrats.

The state bar said it had concerns about Caye's “presentation skills, his temperament, his inability to accurately recall events and his overall writing skills.”

Caye dismissed the rating as “a political smear job.”

“I'm running for the people,” he said. “The people are the ones doing the endorsing.”

Aside from his lengthy career as a state prosecutor, Caye said he lectures on the law and non-legal topics and teaches law continuing-education classes.

“Don't you think they would have fired me if I couldn't write? Do you think I'd be asked to teach?” he said, adding he received accolades from the Allegheny County Bar Association.

On the Republican side, five candidates are running for four vacancies on Superior Court.

Northampton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Emil Giordano, who ran but lost in 2015; Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Paula Patrick, the first black woman endorsed by the Pennsylvania GOP for statewide office; and Lancaster County's District Attorney Craig Stedman were all “highly recommended” by the bar association.

The fourth endorsed candidate, Blair County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wade Kagarise, a self-described constitutional “originalist,” was “recommended” by the bar association.

Allegheny County District Judge Mary Murray, a Moon Township Republican, was “not recommended” by the state bar because she failed to participate in the interview process. She also wasn't endorsed by the state GOP. Murray said the bar has not rated district judges favorably in the past, so she chose not to pursue the recommendation interview.

Commonwealth Court

Two Commonwealth Court vacancies attracted eight candidates — six Democrats and two Republicans.

The court handles appeals related to state and local governments and regulatory agencies. It also is the trial court when lawsuits are filed against state government.

Commonwealth Court Judge Joe Cosgrove, a Democratic from Luzerne County who was appointed last year to fill a vacancy, is running to retain his seat. He received a “highly recommended” rating from the state bar. Democrats endorsed Todd Eagen, a Harrisburg lawyer.

Other Democrats seeking nominations are state Rep. Bryan Barbin of Cambria County, Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ellen Ceisler, Allegheny County lawyer Timothy Barry and Allegheny County Judge Irene McLaughlin Clark.

The state bar “recommended” Eagen, Barbin, Ceisler and Barry. Clark received a “not recommended” rating because her exposure within the legal system is “very narrow,” the state bar said.

Clark noted that the bar said she “demonstrates a commitment to justice and a strong work ethic.”

“It has had its impact with endorsements and funding, but on the other hand, it's been very liberating to just present myself as a candidate the bar association very accurately describes,” she said. “And we do need a public-interest perspective on the bench.”

Republicans endorsed Pittsburgh lawyer Paul Lalley, who is “recommended” by the state bar, and Delaware County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon, who was “highly recommended.”

Supreme Court

Primary voters won't have to winnow down the field to fill a vacancy on the state Supreme Court because only one Democrat and Republican are vying for a single seat. They will face off this fall.

Supreme Court Justice Sallie Updyke Mundy, a Republican from northcentral Pennsylvania, was appointed to the court last year by Gov. Tom Wolf to replace disgraced Justice J. Michael Eakin.

Mundy is running for a full term and will face Judge Dwayne Woodruff, a former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback who sits on the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

The state bar gave Mundy a “highly recommended” rating and Woodruff a “recommended” rating.

Once elected, state appellate judges face a yes-or-no retention election every 10 years. Candidates must be members of the bar.

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856, kzwick@tribweb.com or on Twitter @kevinjzwick.