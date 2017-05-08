Defense attorney gets 10 to 30 years in rape of client
NORRISTOWN — A longtime suburban Philadelphia defense attorney convicted of having raped an unconscious client at her apartment has been sentenced to 10 to 30 years in prison.
Fifty-seven-year-old Vincent Cirillo Jr. was sentenced Monday in Montgomery County Court. He said he was “ashamed and embarrassed” and had disgraced the name of his father, a late Superior Court judge.
But Cirillo continued to maintain his innocence, insisting as he did during his trial that the August 2015 encounter with the 22-year-old woman was consensual. The woman told authorities that she believed she was drugged.
“I have destroyed the Cirillo name that my father sacrificed and worked a lifetime to build,” he told Judge Steven T. O'Neill in a Norristown courtroom. “I had way too much to drink that night, and a lot was going on in my life at that point.”
O'Neill called Cirillo's account of events “convoluted, distorted or delusional.”
Defense attorney Nino Tinari, who earlier called the convictions “against the weight of the evidence,” said he and his client would proceed with their appeal.