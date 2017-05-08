Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Defense attorney gets 10 to 30 years in rape of client

The Associated Press | Monday, May 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

NORRISTOWN — A longtime suburban Philadelphia defense attorney convicted of having raped an unconscious client at her apartment has been sentenced to 10 to 30 years in prison.

Fifty-seven-year-old Vincent Cirillo Jr. was sentenced Monday in Montgomery County Court. He said he was “ashamed and embarrassed” and had disgraced the name of his father, a late Superior Court judge.

But Cirillo continued to maintain his innocence, insisting as he did during his trial that the August 2015 encounter with the 22-year-old woman was consensual. The woman told authorities that she believed she was drugged.

“I have destroyed the Cirillo name that my father sacrificed and worked a lifetime to build,” he told Judge Steven T. O'Neill in a Norristown courtroom. “I had way too much to drink that night, and a lot was going on in my life at that point.”

O'Neill called Cirillo's account of events “convoluted, distorted or delusional.”

Defense attorney Nino Tinari, who earlier called the convictions “against the weight of the evidence,” said he and his client would proceed with their appeal.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.