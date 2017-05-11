Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

High levels of radon found in Pennsylvania water wells

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
Jason Bridge | Trib Total Media
Dan Howard sets up a radon detector in a house he is testing in Allegheny Township on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015.

High levels of cancer-causing radon have been found in some Pennsylvania water wells, adding to the much bigger threat faced by homeowners from airborne sources of the radioactive gas.

Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer after smoking. It's a serious problem in Pennsylvania, where about 40 percent of households have indoor radon levels high enough to warrant taking action to vent the harmful gas.

Radon primarily enters a home through rock and soil, but federal researchers found high levels of radon in 14 percent of Pennsylvania water wells. Radon can be released from the water and become airborne when someone washes the dishes, takes a shower or does laundry - slightly increasing the overall radon level in the home.

Homeowners are being encouraged to test their air and water for radon.

