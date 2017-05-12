Pennsylvania State Police fee a 'bargain,' for now

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two local government organizations appear divided over Gov. Tom Wolf's proposal to impose a $25 per-person fee on municipalities that rely solely on state police for protection.

Elam Herr, assistant executive director of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors, said his members are wary of the fee because they fear it will eventually increase.

“Although it's been stated that it's $25 and it's ‘reasonable,'” he said, “you have to look at this at what will happen down the road in the future: Will it stop at $25? Will it increase in the future to $100, $200 per person, or anywhere in between?”

Ed Troxell, a top lobbyist for the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, said his members recently approved a resolution supporting a per-person user fee for municipalities with a population of more than 4,000.

Wolf, a Democrat, proposed a $25 per-person fee that is estimated to generate about $63 million and would help contribute to the state police's budget. The agency has relied increasingly on revenue from a gasoline tax meant to fund road and bridge repairs.

When the gas tax was increased in 2013, the state police received about $622 million from the Motor License Fund. The current amount is $802 million, but this year's budget also capped the Motor License Fund transfer at that amount.

Troxell said the bipartisan work that went into passing the transportation law, which has generated millions of dollars meant to repair crumbling infrastructure, was “a beautiful thing.”

“However, all that's going to go for naught if we don't somehow begin to address an issue like this,” he said. “PSAB is supportive of a solution.”

Both Republican and Democratic chairmen of the committee said a fix is necessary. But not all lawmakers were sold on the proposal.

Rep. Doyle Heffley, R-Carbon County, said the proposal would “pass the burden on to rural Pennsylvanians.”

Wolf administration officials said the $25 fee proposal is a bargain compared to the $234 per-person figure the state police says is the actual cost of providing the services to municipalities that don't have local police.

Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster, said he agrees that state police services should be paid for. He would leave it up to municipalities to decide how to do it but would prohibit it from being assessed on a per-person basis.

“You can't say to a family of seven, ‘Oh, well, just because you have five babies you gotta pay seven times the costs,' whereas the Wal-Mart, which doesn't have any per capita and calls the state police 10 times a day for shoplifting calls, they get to get off scot-free,” he said.

Lt. Col. Stephen Bucar told the committee that state police is “indifferent” to where the funding is found, so long as there are no cuts.

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856, kzwick@tribweb.com or on Twitter @kevinjzwick.