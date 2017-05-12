Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania man charged with making fentanyl worth $630K

The Associated Press | Friday, May 12, 2017, 1:21 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A man has been jailed on charges he made about 18,000 fentanyl pills worth more than $600,000 on the street which were seized from a central Pennsylvania storage facility.

The Franklin County Drug Task Force raided the BAK Storage unit in Hamilton Township on Tuesday and charged 33-year-old Nathan Ott the next day with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic painkiller that is sometimes mixed with heroin in powder form.

The Chambersburg man remained in the county jail Friday and faces a preliminary hearing May 23. Online court records don't list an attorney for him.

Authorities say Ott used his home computer to order two pill presses used to make the pills.

The pills sell for about $35 each on the street.

