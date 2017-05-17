Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Nominees set for November in Pennsylvania judge races

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 12:24 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania primary voters picked nominees for four open seats on the state's appellate-level Superior Court in Tuesday's election, while Democrats also settled their nominees in a big field running for two open seats on Commonwealth Court.

The races made up the only statewide contests on the primary ballot.

Democrats picked Philadelphia judges Carolyn Nichols and Maria McLaughlin, Beaver County Judge Deborah Anne Kunselman and Superior Court Judge Geoff Moulton for seats on Superior Court, which takes criminal, civil and family court appeals from counties. Moulton was trying to retain the position to which he was appointed last year after serving as a top lawyer in Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's administration.

Republicans picked Blair County Judge Wade Kagarise, Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman, Northampton County Judge Emil Giordano and Mary Murray, a district judge in Allegheny County.

Each party had five candidates on the ballot.

Meanwhile, Democrats picked Philadelphia Judge Ellen Ceisler and Pittsburgh lawyer Irene McLaughlin Clark for two open seats on Commonwealth Court, an appellate-level court that handles matters in which government agencies are a party. They were selected from a field of six candidates.

Republicans had two people seeking two openings. They are Delaware County Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon and Pittsburgh lawyer Paul Lalley.

For the state Supreme Court, which has a 5-2 Democratic majority, incumbent Justice Sallie Mundy, who was appointed last year, was the lone Republican candidate. She will run in November against Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff, an ex-Pittsburgh Steeler who was alone on the ballot for Democrats.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.